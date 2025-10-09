Cross season 2 premiere date revealed at Prime Video

Today at New York Comic-Con, the folks at Prime Video gave us a lot to look forward to when it comes to a season 2 of Cross.

So, where can we start here? Let’s just go ahead and note the following: The first three episodes of the Aldis Hodge series are going to be airing on Wednesday, February 11, meaning that we are basically four months away still from it being back. More episodes are going to air weekly until the finale arrives on March 18. You can see the first teaser for what lies ahead over here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score additional TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you are curious to learn a little bit more about what the future is going to hold, there are a few things to share. Take a look at what the Amazon-owned streaming service had to say via press release:

Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by executive producer, showrunner, and writer Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series. The Washington, D.C. crime drama follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the minds of murderers in order to identify and catch them. In Season Two, Cross is in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates.

Season Two brings new cast additions Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham joining the Cross universe as well as returning stars Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill.

Given how massively successful the first season of the show was over on Prime Video, we are more than aware good stuff will be coming for season 2. The hope is that it will appeal to fans of the source material, while also appealing to new fans at the same time.

What do you most want to see moving into Cross season 2?

Are you glad to also get some premiere-date news? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







