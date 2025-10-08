All’s Fair premiere date, full trailer revealed at Hulu

After months and months of speculation, we finally have some more information to share when it comes to All’s Fair over at Hulu. So what can we share about it today?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here by noting that the legal drama is going to start streaming on November 4. It comes from the mind of Ryan Murphy, who has more hits to his name than almost any producer out there. Is this one going to work? That still remains to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a full trailer for what lies ahead — meanwhile, the synopsis offers up a few more details, as well:

A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.

The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

We certainly recognize that Kardashian may be the doubled-edged sword on the series. This is someone who has an enormous fanbase but at the same time, someone who certainly generates all sorts of reactions, as well. Ultimately, though, we have seen over the years that Murphy is shrewd when it comes to these castings, and that Kim herself has a long history within the legal world. We do think this role could be fun, juicy, and certainly dramatic — and that is without even talking about the rest of the cast.

Fingers crossed that in the weeks ahead, we do get a better sense on the individual episodes — and is this show fully serialized? Time will tell.

What do you want to see moving into All’s Fair over on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







