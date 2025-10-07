Shrinking season 3 premiere date: An October 2025 update

Now that production is done and we are a week into October, why not get more into a Shrinking season 3 premiere date?

At this point, we should probably kick things off by noting that Apple TV+ has a lot of options ahead for them when it comes to what they want to do here. There is an argument that they could bring the series back in December; or, simply hold it until the start of the new year.

For now, though, here is what we will say with a certain element of confidence: Quite a bit feels possible when it comes to when the show will be back for more. We would love to see it around by the end of the year but since it is not guaranteed, we have to wait and see what the streamer decides. There is at least an honest chance of a reveal between now and the end of the month.

As for what the Shrinking season 3 story is going to be, let’s begin by noting the following: We imagine that moving forward will remain a central theme, as that has been discussed for quite some time. For Jimmy (Jason Segel), that may mean actually letting go of his anger and trying to find a way to be happy. A possible return for Cobie Smulders as Sofi could be key to that. Meanwhile, Paul has to accept his Parkinson’s diagnosis and because of that, find better ways to live his life. Michael J. Fox is going to be appearing in some capacity this season, and of course we do wonder if his character will be integral to that journey in some form.

