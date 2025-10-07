Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘One Last Song’

As we look towards Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 4 on Fox next week, there is absolutely so much that we can anticipate.

So, where do we start? It makes sense that we note from the get-go that “One Last Song” is the title for this episode, especially since music is going to be a huge part of the story that we see overall. One of the things about this show is that due to its procedural nature, there are opportunities for it to pivot and take on different themes and ideas every single week. We recognize that this installment is going to have a hard challenge following up a posthumous guest spot from Malcolm-Jamal Warner, but we are curious to see what the producers cook up here.

To get a slightly better sense of the story ahead, go ahead and check out the full Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

A famous singer and her team go on a coastal trip to write music but things take a fatal turn. When conflicts arise among the housemates, a stalker, and ex-music partner, Karl and the unit must identify the real killer from a slew of suspects before they can escape by ferry in the all-new “One Last Song” episode of Murder In A Small Town airing Tuesday, Oct 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-204) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

One thing that we are pleased to say at this point is that the total viewership for season 2, at least in terms of live ratings, is up versus season 1. That does bode really well for the long-term future, but you do have to remember that we are still in the early going — by virtue of that, there is still a lot of time and room for things to change. If you love the show, remember to keep watching…

