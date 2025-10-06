Hijack season 2 premiere date: An October 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Hijack season 2 at some point between now and the end of October?

At this point, we would love to just throw up our hands and say that “anything goes” when it comes to the future of the Idris Elba series — but we would also like to be a little bit more optimistic than this. After all, we do think it is worth noting that production on the next batch of episodes has been done for a long time now, to the point where it is really up to Apple TV+ to determine when they think it is the right time to bring it on the air.

At this point, we tend to think the biggest reason for Apple to announce something here is so that they could premiere season 2 around the holiday season and try to find a big success at a time in which there are not a lot of other big programs on the air. We also tend to think that it is the sort of show that can coexist at the same time as some other programs that are also on the way. Remember that Apple also has completed seasons (at least filming-wise) of Silo, For All Mankind, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters that we are waiting to see. The same goes for Sugar with Colin Farrell, but we figure we will be waiting a while longer for that.

As of right now, unfortunately there are not a lot of major details out there about what the second season of Hijack will look like — though we also do not think that it is going to look or feel much different from what we saw aboard the airplane in season 1, just with a different group surrounding Sam Nelson.

