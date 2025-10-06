Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 4: Jane Krakowski appearing

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive into Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 4 — so what more can we say?

Well, first and foremost, we do think it is worth talking about the Zachary Quinto series through the lens of a guest star. 30 Rock alumni Jane Krakowski is going to be appearing in a pretty integral role in “Lady Liberty,” and we do think that there is some sort of double-meaning behind that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 4 synopsis with a few more details all about what is ahead:

10/13/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Dr. Wolf and Dr. Pierce are tasked with a house call to evaluate a woman under a conservatorship (Jane Krakowski). Dr. Kinney’s curiosity is piqued by a patient outside the hospital.

Conservatorships can be really difficult and damaging, and that is something that you have to be prepared for over the course of this episode. We know that Wolf is going to be almost constantly faced with medical mysteries on this show, and we tend to think it will be more important here than almost any other point.

How are the ratings at this point?

Well, let’s just say that they do still leave a little something to be desired. The numbers are still down significantly over season 1, even if the total viewership for episode 2 proved to be slightly stronger than what we saw for the premiere. This is still a show that needs at least some sort of infusion of viewership in the event it is going to come back for more, which we do want to see happen. It is possible that continuing to bring in notable guest stars will be a way to help make that happen.

What do you most want to see moving into Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 4 at this point?

Do you have any big predictions? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







