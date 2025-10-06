Gen V season 2 episode 6 promo: A potential escape

In just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to see Gen V season 2 episode 6 arrive over on Prime Video. What more can we say about it here?

Well, for starters, let’s begin with a reminder of what transpired at the end of episode 5, where we saw Marie discover that she had yet another ability: To effectively bring people back from the dead. She was somehow able to do this for Annabeth, but there is still a major problem here. After all, everyone is still within the Elmira facility and they have to find their way out!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional GEN V reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here you can see the full preview for the next episode that features a desperate attempt for all of these characters to get out of the facility, but it does seem like there is a problem. Based on what we are seeing here, someone could be ready to hunt them down and hurt them. Is this a new threat, or yet another test from Cipher?

In the end, one of the major complicating factors this season has simply been that a lot of what we’ve seen has been carefully planned. Cipher is clearly one of those people who wants to put Marie through all sorts of terrible situations with one major goal in mind: Working to ensure that she can “evolve” to eventually meet his endgame. Is he going to use her to take on Homelander, or just become an even more powerful Supe himself? It really does not seem as though a lot of people are aware of what he has planned when the dust settles…

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Gen V now

What do you most want to see moving into Gen V season 2 episode 6 when it arrives?

Do you think that we are going to see an effective escape? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







