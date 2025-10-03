Monster season 4 premiere date hopes over at Netflix

Following the launch of Monster: The Ed Gein Story today on Netflix, is there more that we can go ahead and say when it comes to season 4?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that another season of the anthology has already been greenlit. Not only that, but we know who is going to be the focus! Lizzie Borden will be played by Ella Beauty, and there are a number of other notable names — including some who previously appeared in other Ryan Murphy productions. According to Tudum, production on this version of the show will be starting up this fall.

Now, when will you actually have a chance to see this iteration of the show premiere? If we are lucky, we are going to have a chance to see it arrive moving into the fall of next year; given how quickly this show can theoretically be filmed, there is no real reason to think that this series has to have really long breaks. It also helps in a way to keep it in conversation.

Is the next chapter of the show going to controversial? Without question, but at the same time, the entirety of this show is. We recognize the difficulty that does come with telling stories about infamous people who have done terrible things, and there may be an inherent push and pull that comes a lot with that. If this series is going to continue, the thing that you can really hope for is simply that they are told with at least some respect for the victims and the people involved.

While you wait for more of Monster, just remember that Ryan Murphy does still have a multitude of other irons in the fire. That includes All’s Fair, the new legal drama, and potentially more of American Horror Story at the same time.

What do you want to see at this point moving into Monster season 4?

