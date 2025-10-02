Is Outlander: Blood of My Blood new tonight on Starz? Given how many episodes of the series we’ve had a chance to see the past few weeks, it makes perfect sense for the momentum to keep going … right?

Well, let’s just say that this is where things get tricky, and also where we share some of the bad news. There is no new episode of the prequel this week making it the first hiatus that we’ve had since the very start of the season. It is a little bit unusual that the network has done this, but we have seen them operate a similar schedule in the past — including for the original Outlander! It may sound crazy and yet it is very much true.

The good news that we can go ahead and share here is simply that we are not dealing with a super-long break in the action here. The plan is for Blood of My Blood to return with new stories sooner rather than later on October 10, with the caveat being that there is only one episode left. Luckily, the series has already been renewed for a season 2, so it is nice to not have to worry about that. (Remember that the original show has an eighth and final season on the way, with the hope being that it will emerge at some point next year.)

So what does the prequel still have in store? Obviously, they are not super-willing to give a lot away at present. Nonetheless, the official synopsis for the finale indicates that a wedding day will at least be one part of the overall story that is coming:

Ellen prepares for her wedding day, while Julia attempts her escape.

