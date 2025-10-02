9-1-1 season 9 trailer explains how Athena, Hen go to space

We know that the premiere of 9-1-1 season 9 is coming to ABC in just one week and with that, we are close to a question being answered. Why in the world are Athena and Hen heading off to space?

Before today, one of the biggest theories we had in our brain was that they were sent up there to somehow stop a meteor from falling to Earth. The truth is actually slightly more realistic … with the operative word at this point being slightly.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a teaser for what is ahead, one that does indicate that we are going to be seeing the characters head to orbit as a thank you. This brings us to a tech billionaire played by Mark Consuelos, someone who wants to do whatever he can to spotlight these first responders. Or, this is how it seems at first.

Where things go from here can really just be categorized as an abject disaster, given that he clearly knew there was going to be potential danger for the crew before liftoff and yet, he sends them up anyone — probably for the good PR? What unfolds from here is a crisis situation that is totally different from anything that we’ve had a chance to see so far. If you love mess, this show is going to bring that.

If you are aware of 9-1-1 story arcs, then there is a good chance that a lot of the drama will begin at the end of the premiere — and then carry through at least the next episode or two.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

