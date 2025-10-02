Chicago Med season 11: Where is Maggie, Marlyne Barrett?

We recognize that there were a lot of storylines that held viewers’ attention over the Chicago Med season 11 premiere on NBC. Yet, there was one big question many may be wondering: Where in the world is Maggie?

Well, the charge nurse has been a huge part of the series, and it is of course jarring that she is gone. With that being said, it does not appear as though Marlyne Barrett is necessarily gone forever.

Based on a lot of reporting that was first out there weeks ago, it does appear as though Barrett has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons, and the hope remains that she can come back at some point. Ultimately, we just have to wait and see, but the producers clearly do want her back. Maggie is one of the few people left on the show who has been there from the first season and by virtue of that, we do tend to think there is enthusiasm in trying to keep her around however long she wants to be there.

Maggie was mentioned briefly in the season 11 premiere; the best thing for now is that it appears as though the story is still trying to suggest that she will be back.

