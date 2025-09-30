Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 3 honors Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Next week on Fox you are going to be seeing Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 3, and this one could be more emotional than most. After all, it marks a guest appearance from Malcolm-Jamal Warner in one of his final posthumous roles.

For those who have not heard much about the episode yet, it carries with it the title of “Mother Love.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below sets the stage for what is ahead:

A protective father becomes a top suspect in a murder investigation when his ex-wife is killed just after returning to town. Still heartbroken years after the split, he wears his anger and pain on his sleeves, but his only goal in life is to keep his daughter safe. Meanwhile, Holly and her friend show Cassandra photos they’ve been taking around town and Cassandra recognizes the photo of a shrine to her old schoolmate Lauren Park who died many years ago under mysterious circumstances. Cassandra assists a local unhoused man who is being tormented by some local kids in the all-new “Mother Love” episode of Murder in a Small Town airing Tuesday, Oct 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-203) (TV-14 L,V)

Speaking to People Magazine recently about Warner’s appearance and performance, executive producer Ian Weir had the following to say:

“His performance — as a struggling single dad, fiercely protective of his daughter — just glows with integrity … He found levels that I hadn’t imagined.”

The actor tragically died over the summer, and since then we have seen tributes from across the internet. While he may be best known for his role on The Cosby Show, he had gone on to have an extremely prosperous career in the decades since. He also had a longstanding relationship with Fox, having served as a series regular on The Resident for many years. This episode of Murder in a Small Town should feature him prominently, and we would not be shocked if there is a proper tribute card to him at its conclusion.

Do you hope for a worthy tribute to Warner in Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 3?

Let us know in the comments, and our condolences continued to go out to his family and everyone who loved him.

