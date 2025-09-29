Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘The Witness’

As we look towards Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 3 on NBC, is there anything that we can say in general about what lies ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that this story is titled “The Witness,” and it feels like there are some aspects of it that could feel (at least to a certain extent) similar to a legal thriller. Of course, that is with a standard medical mystery thrown in at the same time. Because this show has procedural elements, there is an inherent challenge that goes along with it. How do you make one story stand out from the others? Doing that is, of course, so much easier said than done.

To get a few more details right now all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

10/06/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Dr. Wolf and his team treat a young patient accused of a serious crime. *Guest starring Connor Tomlinson TV-14

How is the show faring in the ratings?

Well, this is where we will say that if you love Zachary Quinto and the rest of the cast, you either need to watch live or encourage some of your friends and family to do the same. The season 2 premiere last week was down a good 30% versus the season 1 average in live + same-day erosion. We do think that networks like NBC do anticipate a certain amount of erosion from one season to the next. However, you like to think it is going to be in the 10-15% range. Fingers crossed that some of these people are watching it still on streaming, but we know from the outside looking in that this is one of those things that is really hard to tabulate.

What are you the most interested in seeing as we look towards Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 3?

