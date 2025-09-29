Survivor 49 episode 2 sneak peeks: Savannah’s spotlight

In just two days on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Survivor 49 episode 2 arrive. Want to see even more about it?

Well, in honor of this episode (titled “Cinema”) coming, the folks at the network have a lot to share featuring all three of the tribes! These could be misleading. Or, they could be a sign as to what is coming to be coming at Tribal Council coming up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reactions and reviews!

You can watch all of the sneak peeks now over here. Meanwhile, our breakdown is below…

Uli – If it was not clear already that Savannah is a main character for the season so far, we’ve got more evidence of it now. The former reporter decides to give us a specific breakdown of her potential new alliance in true reporter style. This could be dominant … but at the same time, we also tend to think that it’s best to take all early alliances with a huge grain of salt.

Hina – The yellow tribe is one that we have a hard time figuring out right now, but the focus of this preview is on MC and for good reason. After all, she is approached with the idea of being in a four-person alliance. The problem? She is told that she is effectively the fourth. Any good player of Survivor will realize that this means you are marginally expendable to the other three. Why go along with it then?

Kele – Finally, the blue tribe is going to do their best to recover from the blindside of Nicole. The problem here is that this group does remain very much dysfunctional. Annie is irking everyone on the tribe at this point and because of that, it does feel like you could easily pinpoint her as the next target. She could still recover, though, as nobody has found an idol as of yet…

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Survivor 49 episode

Who are you rooting for entering Survivor 49 episode 2 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







