Task season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Close to answers?

Following everything that you see on HBO this week, it makes a lot of sense to look ahead to Task season 1 episode 5. What can you expect here?

First and foremost, we do really think it is worth noting here that we are closer to the end of the season than we are the beginning. There are only three installments left and through these, let’s just say that we are anticipating a little bit of everything. Sure, there will be 100% some drama, but at the same time also some significant character development for Tom. Mark Ruffalo’s character may start to think that he is finally closer to answers, but is that really the case? That’s just one of those things that will be rather fun to figure out in due time.

For now, though, we’re just happy to set the table a little further. Below, you can get the full Task season 1 episode 5 synopsis to get some more insight right now on what is ahead:

With help from an eyewitness, Tom and his team inch closer to breaking the case. Perry pays Maeve a visit, while Robbie puts his plan in motion. Later, Tom follows a lead that takes him down a dangerous path.

The thing that does make Task so interesting right now is that thanks to it being planned for just a single season, it does leave the door open to the possibility that almost anything could happen from here on out. Characters could easily die, but the one person who we do think is still reasonably safe is Tom. After all, there just isn’t much logic in having the main character taken out — at least in the event that you do want to bring the show back for more. That is the one option they probably do want to still be out there.

What do you most want to see on Task season 1 episode 5 when it does arrive?

