Unforgotten season 7 premiere date hopes over at PBS

Following the big season 6 finale today at PBS, is there anything more that can be said on Unforgotten season 7?

First and foremost, we do think that it is worth noting that the British drama has already been renewed for more back in its home country, where it continues to be a resounding success. Even in an era where there are more big-budget “cinematic” series, there is still a place for the traditional crime drama and we’ve seen that on a number of different occasions.

Now, let’s just shift things over to talk about when it could return stateside. We see no real reason to think that PBS would ever drop Unforgotten given the success that we have seen from it so far. Because of that, we tend to think the question just gravitates over to when it will be back. From where we stand at present, the most likely answer to this is that at some point in the fall of next year. This is one of those situations where stability is best, and we tend to think the network likes it that way. Because we are talking here about a fairly short series, there is no reason to suddenly start plunging into a place where you have to wait a long time to see new episodes. How does that benefit anyone? Well, the simple answer is that it doesn’t.

Fingers crossed that at some point moving into the summer, we’ll start to get a little bit more clarity on all of this. Until then, we really do not see any reason why information is going to be rushed out there. Let’s just prepare to enjoy what we personally do think is going to be a really thrilling ride, as season 6 is almost certain to take on another huge case that plays out over the course of several episodes.

