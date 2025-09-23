Baywatch reboot officially happening over at Fox

After what feels like years of speculation at this point, a new version of Baywatch is officially underway — and coming soon to Fox.

According to a recent report from TVLine, Fox has ordered a 12-episode version of the classic show, one that will (per the official logline) “feature adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast donning the show’s signature red swimsuits, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline.”

How will this be different from the recently canceled Rescue: HI-Surf, other than the setting? That remains to be seen, but we are hardly surprised that Fox wants to make something happen with this show. This is the same network that not that long ago, ultimately decided that they wanted to have a version of Fantasy Island. We are in an era where old is new again and if you are in the world of network TV, you are probably doing just about everything that you can to grab headlines with your programming.

The new Baywatch comes courtesy of Burn Notice alum Matt Nix, and the plan right now is for it to premiere during the 2026-27 season. Do not be surprised if most of the cast is comprised of relative newcomers; after all, this is a way in order to ensure that they can keep costs down in an era where there are a lot of reasons to do this.

Ultimately, we imagine that more news on this is going to be coming out in the spring / early summer — there is no real reason for Fox to rush anything along here, so we can just be happy the new version of the show is a go.

