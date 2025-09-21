Sheriff Country series premiere: New details on Fire Country spin-off

For those who are unaware, the premiere of the Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country is poised to arrive on Friday, October 17. We will be waiting a while to see what’s ahead but rest assured, we are happy to dive more into it!

First and foremost, we are aware of the connections that are here between the spin-off’s lead in Mickey Fox and then also the Leone family on the original show. Yet, this is going to be its own thing, and we’re going to understand the character and also her relationships better here. It has to be as much of its own thing that viewers opt to check it out.

To get some more news on what is ahead here, check out the official synopsis for the premiere below:

“Pilot” – Emmy® Award nominee Morena Baccarin stars as Mickey Fox, a straight-shooting sheriff in the small rural town of Edgewater, Calif., and stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (FIRE COUNTRY), who must balance the demands of law enforcement with the complexities of motherhood, community politics and a past that won’t stay buried. When a young boy is caught stealing food, Mickey uncovers a disturbing case of child abuse that leads to a high-stakes rescue and a cliffside standoff that could cost lives. Meanwhile, Mickey’s daughter Skye is newly sober, but her path to sobriety is complicated by her relationship with a troubled young man whom her mother arrested. SHERIFF COUNTRY, an expansion of the universe of the hit drama FIRE COUNTRY, is a story of redemption, resilience and the power of community. The series premieres Friday, Oct. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and moves to its regular time period on Friday, Oct. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Matt Lauria, W. Earl Brown, Michele Weaver and Christopher Gorham also star. FIRE COUNTRY star Max Thieriot guest stars.

If there is one thing that we really do hope for with this show, it is simply this: It makes the most of its small-town setting. After all, isn’t this the #1 way to make sure it does not look like a repeat of everything else we have seen?

