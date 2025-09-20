Chicago Med season 11 premiere spoilers: ‘We All Fall Down’

For those who are not currently aware, the Chicago Med season 11 premiere is coming to NBC on October 1. Do you want to learn more now?

Well, this week the folks at the network finally shared some details about this first episode, which carries with it the title of “We All Fall Down.” We recognize already that there is one major story that needs to be addressed here in the cliffhanger with Dean and Hannah. Is he the father of her unborn child? This is certainly the story that we would be the most eager to get answers to, and the really is not much of a point in stringing anyone along with that.

Of course, on the other side it feels clear that the show must go on — and there are a lot of medical storylines that will be front and center. Below, you can see the full Chicago Med season 11 premiere synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

10/01/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A family of victims from a house fire are rushed to Gaffney. Lenox fights to save two sisters injured in an all-night rave turned tragedy. Tensions mount between Goodwin and Abrams over difficult staffing changes. TV-14

We do tend to think that moving into the season, we are going to be introduced to an array of different storylines that last a while — mostly because this is the sort of thing that helps this show succeed in the long-term. You want to attract new viewers with standalone cases, but at the same time combine it with a few things that keep people watching from one week to the next. The juice comes from combining the two!

