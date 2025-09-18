Cross season 2 premiere date: A September 2025 update

With us now a significant chunk of the way into September 2025, is a Cross season 2 premiere date on the horizon?

Of course, we are getting near the point now where we more than understand anyone who is eager to get the show back. There are, after all, some pretty good reasons for it! Remember that the series was renewed a really long time ago, and it does honestly feel like Prime Video can more or less bring it back whenever they want.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So does this mean that a premiere date reveal is imminent? We would not be surprised if it was, mostly for one simple reason: The Amazon-owned streaming service needs some more programming for November or December, and putting Cross on the air at this point would accomplish a rare feat. How often is it that we actually have a streaming show get an annual release? It is something uncommon and by virtue of that alone, we do love to embrace the rare instances of it happening.

As for what is coming up on a second season, we personally do not believe that there is going to be anything altogether different. Yet, at the same time, it is our general sentiment that a lot of the action, drama, and character development of the first season will be back. We also tend to think there is going to be a pretty solid promotional campaign around it. After all, it would be almost silly if that was not the case when you consider that the first season was such a hit.

Ultimately, what we’d like at this point is for 1) there to be a premiere date reveal this month and 2) some sort of footage for what lies ahead. Odds are, a more specific trailer will emerge once we get closer to the first episode.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Cross season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







