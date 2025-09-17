Alien: Earth season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The epic finale

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to dive into Alien: Earth season 1 episode 8. Are you ready for the epic finale?

First and foremost here, let’s just say that the title alone in “The Real Monsters” gives you a thematic sense of what is coming. At this point, we have a group of Lost Boys who are eager to get away from Neverland for good and also may not have the fear that they once did. They recognize their strengths; not only that, but Wendy understand the connection that she seems to have to a xenomorph. That already proved rather fruitful in episode 7, so who is to say where things could be going as we move forward?

Given that Alien: Earth season 1 episode 8 is the final one for a while, of course FX is not sharing too much right now about what is ahead. All we really have at present is the official synopsis, which you can see below:

A new power dynamic emerges. Written by Noah Hawley and Migizi Pensoneau; Directed by Dana Gonzales.

You can see the full preview for the finale over here and in general, we tend to think that there is one major message that the show wants to get across here: Be prepared for almost anything. It does seem as though Wendy recognizes that the real monsters are at this point the humans.

The one other thing that we are remembering at this point is rather simple: There is no official renewal for a season 2 as of yet. However, we are hopeful — just don’t be shocked in the event that the finale ends with some sort of cliffhanger! Everyone associated with this arm of the franchise more than likely wants there to be more.

