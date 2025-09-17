MasterChef season 16: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the events of the big Dynamic Duos finale, is there a chance for a MasterChef season 16 to happen over at Fox?

Well, first and foremost, we should just go ahead and note the following here: Nothing has been officially confirmed insofar as the future goes. However, we have no real reason at all to think that the series is going anywhere. It has proven to be a great institution every summer for Fox. Not only that, but remember that they have a fantastic longstanding relationship with Gordon Ramsay, and we see zero reason to think that this is going to change, either.

Now that we’ve said all of that, Fox does not have to rush a renewal along. Our general feeling is that a season 16 could be greenlit at some point early next year, and it could still be ready to go in the summer. While we have seen MasterChef utilize a duo twist this season, there is no guarantee that they are going to be doing the same thing moving forward. We would not be surprised if there is some other theme or twist brought to the table here, mostly to ensure that there continues to be an element that shakes up the competition further and makes it feel fresh.

If there is one thing that we want personally for the show moving forward, it is simply more creativity with some of the challenges. In particular, the ones where contestants go out in the field and cook for hungry (insert a blue collar job here) is never that exciting. We prefer Mystery Box challenges or at least someone that tests the creativity of the home cooks. That can be the sort of thing that inspires them to be better moving forward.

Do you want to see a MasterChef season 16 happen over at Fox?

