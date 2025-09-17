Gen V season 2 premiere: EP on honoring Chance Perdomo

We knew entering the Gen V season 2 premiere that the writers had a pretty severe challenge: Writing out Chance Perdomo. How in the world did that happen?

Well, months ago it was clear that Andre was going to be killed off, largely because it was the story that made the most sense. It paid proper tribute to the actor but beyond that, establish a story that will continue to make some element of sense in the weeks ahead.

Based on what we saw within the first few episodes, we are seeing a story that is all about how Andre died a hero trying to help both Emma and Jordan out. With that, we are also moving into a spot here where we are also going to be seeing them do their best to honor his memory. Meanwhile, at the same time Polarity may be working at Godolkin in order to get revenge.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Michele Fazekas did her best to outline just how this entire story is going to go:

“We wanted to honor him, and in order to honor the person that Chance was, we have to treat this like what it is, which is grieving someone who is gone … But knowing that you’re doing a television show about superheroes at college, how do you fit that very real, very serious emotion into the world of this show? The answer is that you just fit it into the world of the show, like people fit grief into their lives. Sometimes people are inappropriate, sometimes people are cracking jokes and sometimes people are angry.”

In the end, we just have to imagine that the grief is going to play out over time here — and 100% it is going to be both messy and difficult.

What did you think overall about the events of the Gen V season 2 premiere overall?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

