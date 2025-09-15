Hacks season 5 will be final season, star confirms at Emmys

We knew that Hacks was going to be the subject of conversation at the Emmys just due to its critical acclaim. With that said, we did not expect any insight on the long-term future of the series!

Yet, here we are. As it turns out, the upcoming fifth season of the hit HBO Max comedy will be the final one.

Speaking to E! News ahead of the awards show tonight, Hannah Einbinder confirmed that the end is near:

I think it will feel different … We’re going to start [filming] next week, and knowing it’s the last season is really bittersweet. But I think it’s right, you know? I think it’s nice to do something as many times as it should be done. Not overstay your welcome. Rip it and do it and laugh and cry.

Given that production is going to be starting up so soon, the good news that we can share here is that it feels like the fifth season could premiere next year. After all, we’re in a spot with a lot of shows where there are these huge breaks between seasons and at the end of the day, we’re not sure that this benefits anyone. A series like this is almost always better when viewers actually remember what happened before! The more that you can achieve that, the better off things are always going to be in the end.

Of course, we would not be surprised if Jean Smart and the rest of the cast also get some more exciting new additions to the story. After all, Hacks feels like one of those series that will be better off ending with a huge flourish, and not so much anything that feels like a quiet whimper.

