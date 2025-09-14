Unforgotten season 6 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see Unforgotten season 6 episode 5. What more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that the end of the season is just about here. There are two more episodes coming and within that, we imagine that there are going to be a lot more clues and also red herrings. In the end, though, we do very-much imagine that we are going to get closure to the central case. After all, this is what we have seen Unforgotten do from the very beginning and it is hard to imagine that changing anytime soon.

If you look below, you can see the full Unforgotten season 6 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

Lies are uncovered as Mel and Asif are taken into police custody. Juliet tries to protect Taylor, and herself, from the investigation.

Ultimately, what we will say here is that if you are hoping for major answers on the case within this episode, you are probably going to be disappointed. Why? Well, if you are the producers here, you want to continue to find ways to ensure that there is a reason to watch the final episode.

Now if there is one good thing that we can share beyond the case here, it is simply that there is more of the British drama coming. That means that you, at the very least, do not have to go through the rest of this season with any major concerns as to what the long-term future holds. Let’s just hope that the end of the season 6 finale is one that will both genuinely shock and also spark some conversations at the same time.

