Professor T season 4 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Professor T season 4 episode 5 on PBS next week, of course there are many things to discuss!

So, where do we start at present? The simplest thing that we can say is that the end of the season is right around the corner … not that we necessarily want to think about that. We anticipate that the remaining two episodes are going to be full of drama and intrigue … plus also some really high stakes. At this point, we’re not sure that we would want it any other way.

Do you want to get a few more details now all about what lies ahead? Then go ahead and see the full Professor T season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

Adelaide’s painting is vandalized and the gallery owner killed but Jasper is distracted by learning of the DNA test on him and Wilfred. As the results are revealed, Wilfred realizes what matters most and races to find Zelda.

Given that the title for this episode is “The Perfect Murder,” that certainly seems to raise a lot of interesting questions of its own. Take, for starters, whether or not we are going to be seeing a number of surprises over the course of the hour, perhaps even a case that feels relatively unsolvable. Why even promote the story in this way otherwise?

Ultimately, what we are left to wonder just based on the synopsis here is motive. What’s going on here? Beyond just that, is Jasper going to be too distracted to the point where he is unable to figure all of this out? As of right now, we tend to think that these are both reasonably fair things to consider. Let’s just hope the story ends with a bang.

