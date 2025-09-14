Emmys 2025 start time, live stream, network, lineup of presenters

Tonight on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see the 2025 Emmys play out — so what is the best way to watch them?

Well, first and foremost, here is a reminder that the awards show is currently slated to start airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time — and we’ll see if football has any impact on that. You will be able to live-stream the ceremony if you have Paramount+ and with that, there are multiple different ways for you to watch.

As for what to expect over the course of the night, Nate Bargatze is poised to host the ceremony, and we are also going to feature a lineup of presenters including Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Alexis Bledel, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Walton Goggins, Tony Goldwyn, Lauren Graham, Kathryn Hahn, Mariska Hargitay, Justin Hartley, Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, James Marsden, Christopher Meloni, Leanne Morgan, Julianne Nicholson, Jenna Ortega, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Parker Posey, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michael Schur, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Williams and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

For Bargatze, this is a huge gig that is coming right as he has become arguably one of the biggest touring comedians in America. As for the shows being honored tonight, we would argue for now that The Pitt is the overwhelming favorite to take home a number of awards in the Drama category. Meanwhile, The Studio has the inside track in the comedy category. What is somewhat curious about all of this is that in an era where the definition of “Comedy” has become diluted, a show designed for the sake of laughs could actually end up taking a ton of awards.

