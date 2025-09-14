The Witcher season 4 premiere date, first teaser revealed

After months of waiting and speculation, we now know when The Witcher season 4 is going to be coming to Netflix — and more beyond that!

This weekend the folks over at the streaming service officially confirmed that the next batch of episodes is coming out on October 30. There are eight episodes in the next chapter of the story, and we do imagine that there will be a great deal of action and drama — plus the spectacle that the adaptation has proven to give us over the years.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we know that there is one more thing that is largely emblematic of the new season: A major changing of the guard when it comes to the lead role. Liam Hemsworth has stepped into the role of Geralt, replacing Henry Cavill in the process. You can see more of him in the first-look teaser over at the link here.

In one way, we do very-much feel for Hemsworth given that he is entering this season with an impossible challenge. Cavill was widely praised as Geralt and for good reason, and that is without even considering the passion that he had for the source material. Liam has huge shoes to try and fill and in the end, we just hope that he can figure parts of this out.

Entering The Witcher season 4, we do know that the series also has a fifth and final season coming. Thankfully, you do not have to worry that the end is near! However, at the same time, you can still be concerned about whether or not the show will stick the landing. This is a subject to revisit more a little bit further down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

