The Hunting Wives renewed for season 2 over at Netflix

It has felt relatively clear that The Hunting Wives season 2 was going to happen over at Netflix and today, the news is official!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit drama series (which pushed the envelope when it comes to its racy content) is going to be coming back with much of its original cast on board. The series (created by Rebecca Cutter of Hightown fame) had a bit of an atypical ride. It was originally developed for Starz before eventually landing on Netflix stateside. The second season will be a global exclusive for the streaming service, which will help to make things less complicated for international viewers.

In a statement, here is what Cutter had to say about the series coming back for more:

“I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again, and I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook.”

When will the series return?

Well, it is important to remember that Netflix is not the sort of streamer to rush shows along. Our hope is that it could come back in late 2026, mostly due to the fact that this is not one of those shows that requires a bevy of visual effects to get on the air. Then again, a lot of it is probably going to come down to when filming starts and also when it makes sense for it on the schedule. This is why early 2027 feels like it is very much in play, as well.

For now, though, just rejoice that we are getting a little bit more of the show at all. This is an era where it is not always easy for new properties to succeed, regardless of if they are based on some prior work or not.

