MasterChef season 15 finale spoilers: Who will win?

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see more than just one MasterChef episode. The two-part finale is around the corner!

So what will the focus be here? Well, despite all of the crazy challenges that we’ve had a chance to see over time, the focus moving forward is rather simple: A singular meal. There are three courses that the duos are going to need to perfect, and doing this will of course be so much easier said than done. There will be highs and lows, and don’t be surprised if the producers try to keep the drama going for as long as humanly possible.

Below, you can check out the full MasterChef season 15 finale synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

The Top 3 duos face their last, most intimidating night of cooking in the MasterChef kitchen for the Grand Finale. With an audience of friends and family, and the judges studying their every move, tonight the duos must perform their very best as a pair. Across a three-course menu, they must ensure that every plate is up to exacting Michelin star standards, for them to take home a quarter of a million dollars, the trophy and the first ever title of ‘America’s MasterChefs’. Find who wins the prize in the all-new “Grand Finale, Part 1 / Grand Finale, Part 2” season finale episode of MasterChef airing Wednesday, Sep 17 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1517/1518) (TV-14 L)

Of course, we can’t speak to whether or not there is going to be a satisfying conclusion to the season, but we’re hopeful? A big part of what makes the show so entertaining is that aspirational quality, where you want to cheer for some of these people from beginning to end.

What do you most want to see moving into the MasterChef season 15 finale?

Who are you rooting for out of the remaining group? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

