Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/7?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that the late-night series was off the air the past few weeks and because of that, we understand if anyone has major questions around its status tonight. Is the midseason hiatus really about to continue?

Well, this is where we go ahead and share the good news: You are going to have a chance to see the series return with a new episode … though you will have to wait a little while to see it. The plan is for this episode tonight to start at 11:15 p.m. Eastern time, where it will air following a repeat of the Task premiere. If you are a longtime viewer, then you are probably aware already of the fact that a lot of the start times vary depending on what exactly airs before.

As for what you are going to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in a few hours, you probably know that the subject matter varies (as per usual) based on what is going on in the news. It feels beyond fair at this point to assume that we are going to be seeing a segment or two here based almost entirely on the state of the political administration, only for it to then be followed by one of the host’s trademark deep-dives into just about any subject. This is what he’s been known for over the past several years, and that is 100% not going to change.

Now if you are wondering about the long-term schedule here, let’s just throw out a reminder that you are going to be seeing the show around most likely until November. This tends to be when we get to see some of the finales arrive.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

