Unforgotten season 6 episode 4 spoilers: A deeper search

As we look in the direction of Unforgotten season 6 episode 4 airing on PBS next week, it is clear that drama will be coming all directions. The Gerry Cooper story is getting deep, some suspects are being looked at, and it does feel like a couple more twists and turns are going to be coming.

If there is one more thing that we can say at present, it is simply this: We are at the halfway point of the story right now! Who knew that everything when it comes to the narrative was going to be moving so far?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you do want a few more details about Unforgotten season 6 episode 4 be assured that we are happy to help. The synopsis below serves as a way to set the stage:

With the details of Gerry Cooper’s life becoming clearer and one suspect already being questioned, the team find suspects further afield.

If there is anything that we have learned from the past five seasons of the crime drama, it is that Sunny and company can leave no stone unturned. They have to think of a lot of motives that may not be clear right away, and then also press people who may be reluctant to talk. One of the things that is good about this show being serialized is that at times, you can really see the writing move in directions that you never expected. This has the chance to be one of the better seasons we’ve had a chance to see, but there is still a need to really stick the landing at the end of it. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best with it.

What do you most want to see moving into Unforgotten season 6 episode 4 when it arrives?

Do you think there is a chance for some more exciting twists and turns? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that remember to also come back here — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







