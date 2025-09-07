Professor T season 4 episode 4 spoilers: An attack on stage

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into Professor T season 4 episode 4. So what can you expect to see?

Well, first and foremost, we love the fact that the title for this installment is “You Can’t Kill Me.” Given what we are talking about here with a show often geared around murder, why wouldn’t you want to do something a little bit different? Of course, saying this clearly does not guarantee much of anything when it comes to whether or not a murder is going to happen. We have come to anticipate with this show that anytime you think the story is going one way, something happens that then veers it off into a totally different direction.

If you look below, you can see the full Professor T season 4 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

When an actress is stabbed on stage and the director’s daughter is attacked, the team investigate but Chloe oversteps the mark. Helena also knows the family involved so Jasper reaches out to her for help. The Dean and Zelda grow closer.

One of the things that we’ve long come to expect with this show is that there is always going to be some sort of personal component. Sure, we do get cases here, but isn’t it nice that there is something buried underneath that at the same time? Well, from where we stand, we at least tend to think so! It helps to mix things up and allows it to be a little bit more interesting at the end of the day.

Now, we just hope that the stage as a setting for the case allows some of these characters to go outside of themselves — actors can be a really insular group, so you may have to think outside the box to get some of them to talk.

