VMAs 2025 start time, network, presenters and performers

Tonight, you are going to have a chance to see not only the 2025 MTV VMAs, but the show will be handed to a larger audience. After all, the awards will air on CBS!

So what is there to know about the ceremony ahead of time? Well, first and foremost, we should note that the awards ceremony is going to be broadcast starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. LL Cool J is hosting the ceremony this year, and you’ve got a great roster of presenters including Ashlee Simpson Ross, Brittany Snow, Ciara, “KPop Demon Hunter’s” EJAE, REI AMI + Audrey Nuna (Huntr/x), Ice Spice, Jessica Simpson, Latto, Livvy Dunne, Malin Ackerman, Meg Stalter, Nikki Glaser and Paris Hilton. Yes, this is a rather random grow of presenters, mostly in that they cross over from artists to entertainers to even comedians.

As for some of the performers, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone and Tate McRae were recently added to a lineup that already included the likes of Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin ft. DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter and sombr. Mariah Carey is going to be receiving the Video Vanguard award, which will also include a special performance of its own.

So are we going to be seeing a show like no other? We sure hope so, or at least something that allows people to pay a little bit more attention to it again. Once upon a time decades ago, the VMAs was one of the most culturally important events of the year, especially when it comes to celebrity culture. However, we have now entering a position where there is just as much discussion around who is not appearing as who is. We do hope that it changes, but it is hard in an era where there are thousands of other outlets for fans to watch their favorites.

