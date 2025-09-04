The Paper season 2 premiere date hopes on Peacock

Following the airing of the first season today on Peacock, what better time is there to discuss The Paper season 2 further? There is, after all, so much we can discuss!

First and foremost, let’s begin with the following: The streaming service has already renewed the series for another batch of episodes, which we do tend to think is a rather nice vote of confidence. This happened just on the strength of internal positivity and early reviews, and if you think back to The Office, there is a reason to be really excited here. The first season of the Steve Carell show actually was pretty hit-or-miss, and it only got better from there. Why wouldn’t you be confident with what else we are going to see here?

Now, of course the sad news that we have to report here is simply that we could be waiting a while in order to see the second season air … though not as long as some other streaming shows. Our general feeling here is that if we are lucky, The Paper will be back in either the summer or fall of next year. There is not some super-long post-production period required for a series like this, and we really just think the main challenge is making sure that you get the scripts perfect before filming starts.

Is Peacock expecting this show to be the worldwide success of The Office? If they are, this is probably a tough bar to hit. So long as this series is reasonably popular and is one of their more successful comedies, we do tend to think that they are going to be happy. This is also a show that we tend to think that they need on their roster to have a nice balance of genres as we move forward.

