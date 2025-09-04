MasterChef: Dynamic Duos finale air date, more details

What is coming up through the remainder of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos over on Fox? Well, the next couple of weeks have a lot of content!

Unfortunately, we do think it is right to start off here with the bad news, as first and foremost, there is going to be some repeat content on the air. On September 10 you are getting a recap special, one designed to better set the stage for the end of the season. Then, the finale will arrive on September 17 as a two-hour event.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reality TV updates!

Want to get more details now on everything that is ahead? Then just take a look below…

Episode 16 – In honor of the lead up to the finale, FOX celebrates the highs and lows of season fifteen. In a compilation of clip highlights, the finalists will be showcased in the all-new “Road to the Finale” episode of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos airing Wednesday, Sep 10 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1516) (TV-14 D,L)

The Finale – The Top 3 duos face their last, most intimidating night of cooking in the MasterChef kitchen for the Grand Finale. With an audience of friends and family, and the judges studying their every move, tonight the duos must perform their very best as a pair. Across a three-course menu, they must ensure that every plate is up to exacting Michelin star standards, for them to take home a quarter of a million dollars, the trophy and the first ever title of ‘America’s MasterChefs’. Find who wins the prize in the all-new “Grand Finale, Part 1 / Grand Finale, Part 2” season finale episode of MasterChef airing Wednesday, Sep 17 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1517/1518) (TV-14 L)

More so than wanting any individual duo to win, let’s just say this: we really just want an exciting fight to the finish. The more competition there is, the more creativity we should have! We want a finale that does actually feel memorable.

What do you most want to see across the MasterChef: Dynamic Duos finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







