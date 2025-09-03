Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World finale: Who will win?

This weekend, viewers are finally going to see the finale of Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World. So, who is in the best spot to win?

At this point, we do think the game is really teetering on one question: Whether or not Cirie, Luke, and Janine team up to get out Parvati at the final four. She has controlled a lot of the game from the start, finding an idol and also using an advantage at times as leverage. She’s swayed votes and built relationships despite being the biggest threat from the moment that Tony was taken out. If she is in the final three, she wins — and in a lot of ways, you can argue that getting rid of Tommi over her was a mistake that wrecked a lot of players’ chances at this point in the game.

So if Parvati does go at final four, how could the endgame stack up? Cirie has a great argument in that she is arguably one of the best social / strategic players ever, and constantly seems to make it really far despite not winning. Parvati would be the first to praise her game and be an advocate for her on a jury, and Lisa has already said that she’s one of her personal idols. That’s two easy votes right there.

Then, you get into the Luke / Janine situation — and it is weird to sit here and consider that the remaining Australians are the least likely actually win their own show. Luke has a slightly better chance just because of his competition resume and his idol. He also has at least tried to deceive Parvati here and there, which is more than can be said for others. (Still, he lacked the killer instinct to concoct a plan to get Cirie out this past episode.) Janine brings up the rear as the least-likely person to win for two reasons. First, she doesn’t really have the edit of a winner, and really has only had a couple of noteworthy episodes. Also, she’s extremely successful and really doesn’t need the prize money — you never know if that matters to jurors.

Who do you think is going to win Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World?

