The Paper renewed for season 2 ahead of season 1 premiere

Even though the first season of The Paper has yet to even premiere on Peacock, we still come bearing great news: There will be a season 2!

According to a report from Variety, the show has been ordered for more in response to positive early feedback. We also tend to believe that this move is being done in order to ensure that there is a faster turnaround and new episodes will be around for 2026. An annual release is hardly something that is guaranteed for streaming shows these days, but there is no reason to think that this one will be drawn out. After all, remember for a moment here that this is not a show that requires a ton of post-production or visual effects.

Speaking about the future of the series to the aforementioned website, here is some of what executive producer Greg Daniels had to say:

“We definitely have ideas … We’ve been talking about stories for a possible Season 2, and it’ll be interesting to see what the audience thinks. We’ve gotten really good feedback from people inside the company and journalists and friends, but you never know what the broader world of ‘Office’ fans are going to think of it.”

We recognize that The Paper does have one original character from The Office on board in Oscar Martinez but at the same time, the powers-that-be are keeping a tight lid on if there will be more. It feels like, at least for the first season, there is going to be a concentrated effort to make this show into its own things. If you start to turn it into a laundry list of cameos, you do run the risk that all the original elements get lost in the shuffle. You have to balance a few things out here if the goal truly is to make this series into its own thing.

