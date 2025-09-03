The Hunting Wives season 2: Early odds for Netflix renewal

Is The Hunting Wives season 2 going to happen at Netflix? At this point, it feels like a situation where it feels reasonably likely. With that being said, though, we’re also well-aware of the fact that you never want to take anything for granted at this streaming service. They are people who have canceled shows before for a wide array of different reasons.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is the good news: Per The Hollywood Reporter, there are talks taking place to make another season happen. Sure, nothing is confirmed at present, but it seems as though the cast (or at least the ones whose characters are still alive) and the crew would like to be back for more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to the aforementioned website, creator Rebecca Cutter made it clear that even back when the show was in the works over at Starz, there was still a hope and a plan that it could be on for a little while longer:

Even when it was at Starz, it was never, in my mind, a limited series. From what I gather, doing more than three [seasons] is hard, so three is a great number. But I could do it forever. It’s so fun. The girls are so fun. We love it.

Of course, this is one of those situations where the sooner news comes out about the future, the better it probably is for everyone involved. That way, we aren’t stuck in one of those positions where there is a wait between seasons and there is a risk a lot of viewers do not ultimately come back for it. This is something that we’ve always felt is a little bit of a risk with streaming shows in particular.

Do you want to see The Hunting Wives season 2 happen at Netflix?

If a renewal comes soon, when do you think it will be back for more? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







