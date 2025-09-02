Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World episode 9: Luke’s mistake?

Even though Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World episode 9 had a predictable end, wasn’t there a good adventure along the way?

Ultimately, we really think that this episode was defined by two people more so than anyone else: Parvati and Luke. The are the real drivers of the story, and arguably, the two of them at the end could prove interesting — though Parvati would still have the major leg up. She’s had an idol and advantage for a lot of the post-merge and oddly, there are a lot of players this season who just seem to be concentrated on making it to final three more so than what happens when they make it there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reality TV discussions!

Now, here’s the huge question that we tend to think a lot of people have to wonder right now: Did Luke make some sort of enormous mistake at Tribal Council? He may not have had a chance to take out Parvati, but Cirie is a totally different story.

Let’s set the stage for a moment here — Luke and Parvati both had idols, and Luke had already given his immunity necklace to Janine. He then had a choice — play the idol for himself, play it for Shonee, or get creative. In the end, he decided to just get rid of Shonee and take his chances at the final four. However, consider this: What if he and Janine split their votes for Cirie and Parvati? Shonee still votes for Cirie, and Cirie and Parvati both vote for Shonee. Even if Luke and Parvati still play their idols for themselves, there would be a 2-2 tie. From there, Luke and Janine would control the tiebreaker and get rid of Cirie. Why not take this chance?

With Cirie’s gameplay being under-edited, right now a lot of the game is about Luke and Parvati trying to out-flank each other. Luke is an agent of chaos, and she is the agent of control. We just tend to think that Parv making it to the end here, given the target on her, makes her an obvious threat to win.

What did you think about the events of Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







