Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World episode 8: Who was voted out?

Was Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World episode 8 the calm before the storm? It feels like there is a chance of that!

After all, let’s start things off here by noting the following: Lisa was not going to win this game. After threatening to quit the episode prior, her odds were down the drain. The only thing we’re surprised at is that the four-person group of Parvati, Luke, Janine, and Cirie did not go ahead and take out Shonee first. She is clearly on the outside looking in and at this point, the more dominant player.

Given how exceptional Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World has been, it made sense that we would run into a rut at some point. Consider this the moment where this has happened, mostly because Parvati and Luke have consolidated most of the advantages. The major highlight of this particular hour was watching them come together to rip her Knowledge is Power advantage in half — a move to secure a level of trust. Parvati needs Luke because he is one of the few people crazy enough to actually think that it’s okay to go with her to the end.

We could say that a lot of players are being scared of Parvati but at the same time, what else can they do? They are aware that she has a lot of power and they don’t want to be voted out on some sort of idol play. The biggest thing that they need to hope for at this point is that they are going to be able to make some sort of dramatic move at final four … if Parv loses the challenge. If we were Cirie, we would totally flip on her then given that her, in the final three, would easily e the most deserving champ of the season. For now, though, this is Parvati’s game to lose and we’re not even sure that it is close.

