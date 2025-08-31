Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World episode 7: Double elimination

We knew heading into Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World episode 7 that there was a chance of something electric. With that, what did we actually get?

Well, for starters, some of the better gameplay that we have ever seen from Parvati Shallow in this franchise. Her being able to use her Safety Without Power as a bluff was really impressive, even though she could not actually use it in the way that she described. Also, Lisa threatening to quit was pretty darn bonkers. We’ll take this one elimination at a time here, given that there were two huge ones that we saw over the course of the hour-plus.

First Tribal Council – The blindside of Kass was a thing of beauty to watch, mostly because as good a player as she was, we do also think that she was a little bit green to go against Parvati at this point. She tried to rally some votes with Tommi’s help, but she ultimately just played her idol on the wrong person in Lisa. That happens sometimes, but we honestly love Kass and it’d be great to watch her season from Quebec — even if we don’t speak French! (The fact that Kass did so well playing in her second language is even more impressive.)

Second Tribal Council – Lisa threatening to quit was one of the most bizarre things that we’ve seen, especially since it was right in the midst of a rainstorm. She claimed it had to do with her wanting to save Tommi, who she thought was the most likely international person (beyond Parvati and Cirie) to win the game.

We’ll give Tommi a lot of props — despite going out in this spot, he showed a real willingness and desire to play the game and play it hard. Now, Luke is the last one standing.

