The Institute season 2: EP on going beyond book

A little more than a week has transpired now since the end of The Institute season 1 on MGM+, so what does the future hold here?

Well, first and foremost, remember that a second season has already been greenlit, so you don’t have to worry about that. One other thing that is worth noting here is rather simple: The story will continue past the events of the Stephen King book. This means that there is an air of the unexpected moving forward. Are we going to see other institutes? What sort of trick does Sigsby have up her sleeve? These are things that, at least for now, we have to think a lot about.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer and director Jack Bender made it clear that there have been conversations about making this move happen for a rather long time now:

“Ben Cavell and I, Stephen [King], and Michael Wright, the head of the studio, all hoped there’d be more seasons because we felt that if we established these characters and the fact that they’re all over the world, all that stuff that’s mentioned, there’s no reason why not … There are a few more seasons in this show and in this idea.”

Of course, the future here is really going to be down to whatever MGM+ wants to do and as of this writing, there is still a lot of uncertainty on that. We remain hopeful that there is some gas left in the tank but at the same time, viewers will need to stick with it. The best-case scenario here is that the show has a similar trajectory to FROM, a series that (ironically) Bender also works on.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

