Watson season 2 premiere spoilers: Sherlock arrives…

For those who are not aware, the Watson season 2 premiere is going to be coming on CBS come Monday, October 13. What more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we really should note that “A Son in the Oven” is going to mark the on-screen debut of Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Homes. The Once Upon a Time alum is playing the part after Matt Berry voiced him back in season 1; reviving Sherlock is something that is very-much a part of Sherlock lore.

Below, you can check out the full Watson season 2 premiere synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“A Son in the Oven” – Watson and the fellows spring back into action when Mary’s mother accidentally poisons herself while suffering from a rare form of dementia that is progressing with impossible speed. Meanwhile, Sherlock Holmes resurfaces after being presumed dead, on the second season premiere of WATSON, Monday, Oct. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Ultimately, the biggest thing we hope at this point is that viewers are aware that Watson is even premiering when it is, especially due to the fact that it was originally meant to return in midseason. Things changed after the FBI spin-off CIA was delayed, which gives it now a separate spot in order to operate. With that, we just has to hope that this show has an opportunity to succeed and/or continue to find an audience. There are going to be some medical mysteries that Watson will continue to solve; yet, at the same time, the presence of Sherlock could do wonders when it comes to giving this world new angles to explore.

What do you most want to see moving into the Watson season 2 premiere?

