Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 promo: Truth about the Magniot

As many of you are more than likely aware, you are going to be seeing Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 arrive on FX and Hulu next week. Want to know more about it?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that a big chunk of this episode is going to be playing around with time. Instead of looking at the present when it comes to Wendy and some of the other characters at Neverland, we are heading back slightly into the past. This is where we are going to learn more about what happened aboard the Maginot, which we have seen in small bursts so far this season.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the promo for what lies ahead, one in which Morrow has to deal with all of the chaos aboard the ship. We know where he goes and how the ship eventually lands in Prodigy territory, but there is a lot more story to tell.

Also, if you do just want to get a better sense of some of these alien species, this is going to be a good way to make that happen. Sure, we know a little bit about the eyeball creature already, but we certainly feel like there is room to explore with a lot of the other aliens aboard the ship. The xenomorph, of course, is a given — there probably wasn’t enough of that in episode 4 to please a lot of people. We just know that since we are at the halfway point now in season 1, everything is almost sure to be much crazier from here on out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

