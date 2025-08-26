Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World episode 6: Who was voted out?

If there is a word to describe Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World episode 6 at this point, it is simply “bittersweet.” After all, consider the fact that we’re already two votes into the jury and it feels like the season is already over!

Also, this is an episode where we lost an Australian icon in Kirby, one of the most aggressive and fascinating players to watch. She made it clear from the start that she wanted to play with the best, including Parvati. We honestly do feel like she would not have turned on her in the end. However, it probably was in Parv’s best interest that she got rid of her here, even if she didn’t specify threat level as a reason for her vote.

From what we saw watching the show tonight, the biggest rationale for getting rid of Kirby across the board was simply trust — or rather, a lack of trust after the Sarah vote. Still, splitting up her and Parvati is smart for almost everyone else since they would be such a dangerous duo. Cirie now has Parv all to herself and that could be helpful — though we hope that she does make a move against her before too long if she wants to avoid a repeat of Micronesia and what happened there.

Who are the strongest players right now?

We’ve mentioned Parv enough, so this feels like a proper time to bring in Janine. The Godmother had arguably her strongest episode of the season this week, showing off her deal-making aptitude. She’s also got a great meat-shield at the moment in Luke, who did his fair share of campaigning — but does he have the social game to win at the end?

Ironically, one of the great things about Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World is that we are learning more about these international seasons and honestly, it makes it all the more tempting to watch some of those, as well.

