The Institute season 2 spoilers: What is Sigsby’s future?

Mere days removed from the season 1 finale, we are very-much thrilled to know that The Institute season 2 is going to happen over at MGM+. With that being said, we do still have more questions! Take, for starters, where Sigsby is going to head off to, especially since she’s got that USB drive in her possession.

At this point, it does feel clear that Mary-Louise Parker’s character has a good bit of power, and what’s also curious is that the ending for the character here is pretty different from the Stephen King book that inspired the show. A good part of the reason why is quite simple — the producers want to extend this story, which makes sense given there are a lot of ways to expand the universe.

So was this always meant to be the ending for Sigsby? Not necessarily, as the Weeds alum explained to Cinema Blend:

In the beginning, I think that’s what they had planned. They might say differently, but I felt like when we started shooting, that was kind of the thought, but then, I don’t know, they might say differently. But I didn’t really know until close to the end what was going to happen with her. And I still don’t know exactly what’s going to happen with her. I just hope it’s extreme, whatever it is, and that I get to do it.

Ultimately, we do tend to think that Parker would be a huge part of season 2, largely because of her mysterious ties to those upstairs and who is really running things behind the scenes. There is a huge opportunity to explore other institutes moving forward … and is there a chance that Luke and Tim will be leading the charge to destroy them? On paper, it at least feels that way.

What do you want to see when it comes to Sigsby’s future on The Institute season 2?

