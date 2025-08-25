American Idol season 24: Carrie Underwood, judges returning

Just in case you were wondering if any major changes were coming for American Idol season 24, let’s just say that we have a clear answer.

According to a report coming in now from TVLine, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood are all set to be coming back as judges for the upcoming season of the ABC show, one that is likely going to air moving into mid-to-late winter 2026. While host Ryan Seacrest has not been confirmed to return, he is expected back. This would mark Underwood’s second season after joining for season 23, replacing longtime judge Katy Perry.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other reality TV updates!

Is all of this good news for American Idol from a continuity perspective? That is debatable based on what you want from the show. There is no denying that this panel has a lot of credibility, as all three are longtime hitmakers and Underwood is one of the most successful winners the franchise has had. However, you can continue to argue that two country judges is a little overkill and the show would benefit from someone with more of a pop-music / adult contemporary perspective.

More so than the judges, though, the real issue this show faces is finding a way to actually elevate some of the talent that they have. When was the last time a winner of this show actually generated any sort of pop-culture buzz? We would argue that the closest thing we had to a “viral” audition was when Alejandro Aranda auditioned, and like many other famous alum, he did not even win his season. We just think that in an era where there is TikTok, YouTube, and a million other ways to get discovered, trying to find success here is harder to come by. Ironically, the most famous singer from the ABC era of the show is Benson Boone, and he is someone who quit in the middle of the season.

What do you think about American Idol keeping the judges the same for season 24?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







