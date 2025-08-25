It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 18 premiere date hopes

Following the end of season 17 and the pretty-funny spin on The Golden Bachelor, we don’t blame anyone for wanting news on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 18. With that in mind, is it actually going to happen?

Well, first and foremost, we really should just start by noting that there is going to be another season of the FXX comedy series, which is already the longest-running in cable history. You do not have to worry about that and instead, you really just have to consider when it will actually happen. While these episodes do not take long to make, you do have to remember that Kaitlin Olson has another job in High Potential, and that a lot of the rest of the cast often does do movies and other projects here and there. Why would it be different now?

At this point, our hope is simply that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ends up coming back in the fall of 2026 or even winter 2027. The earliest it feels like the show could film again is when production on High Potential season 2 is done, and who’s to say that everyone else will be available then?

We recognize that story-wise, this is not the easiest show out there to speculate about. However, the one thing that we really do hope at this point is that Carol Kane does come back. Not only is there some TV nostalgia there, but it also allows us to see a different story with Frank than we are really used to. You can argue that the last season probably leaned a little too hard into the ABC synergy but at the same time, doesn’t it feel like this is a way to get some other people watching? It at least feels that way right now.

