Professor T season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘September Gardens’

Following the events of the big premiere today on PBS, do you want to hear more about Professor T season 4 episode 2? It goes without saying at this point, but there is so much still be excited about!

Now, if you have watched the first three seasons of the show, we do tend there is a specific formula that the powers-that-be are going to adhere to. What are we looking at here? Well, it is a situation where every single week, the title character is forced to face some sort of difficult case. How does he handle it? What are some of the subplots? These are the various things that you are left to think about right now.

If you look below, you can see the full Professor T season 4 episode 2 synopsis with additional insight on what lies ahead:

After being dragged to a retirement home by Zelda to meet her date, Jasper is shocked when a murder takes place at the home. But Dan and Jasper working together leads to fall out and Maiya insists the men attend a joint therapy session.

We do think that there is going to be a larger story bubbling underneath the surface for some of these characters. However, at the same time, it is our general feeling that the producers are going to take their time here. Why? The answer to that is rather simple: Because they can. There is no real reason to rush anything along here, mostly because a lot of it is about the journey rather than just the destination. If you like these characters and some of the cases, you do not have to worry about more or less anything. Instead, just sit back and enjoy what is directly in front of you.

